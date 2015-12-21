Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association in Search of Judges

Please find a message from our friends at the Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association below; they are looking for judges for their Better Newspapers Competition. If you are interested, please contact them directly.

The Saskatchewan Weekly Newspapers Association is currently seeking judges for our 2016 Better Newspaper Competition.

Judging contributions are invaluable to our awards program. We would appreciate your consideration in being a judge for one or more of the below categories.

I hope to have the entries sent out by mid-January and to have them back by mid February 2016.

Please let me know if you are able to help and which category/categories you would like.

Premier Awards

• Best Agricultural Coverage, Series of Stories

• Best Business Writing

• Best Tourism Story or Series of Stories

• Best First Nations Coverage

• Best Feature Story

• Best Health/Healthcare Coverage, Single Story or Feature

• Best Health/Healthcare Coverage, Series of Stories

• Best Habitat Conservation Writing

General Excellence Awards

• Class B – Circulation between 1,200 – 1,999

• Class C – Circulation between 2,000 – 3,499

• Class D – Circulation between – 3,500 – 6,499

• Class E – Circulation over 6,500

Please contact: Nicole Nater, SWNA, 306-649-1405 or nnater@swna.com for details.

Thank you for your consideration.