OCNA Calls for Competition Judges

We would like to remind BCYCNA members that the Ontario Community Newspaper Association is in need of judges for the 2015 Better Newspapers Competition.

Please see the below message from Karen Shardlow at the OCNA.

The Ontario Community Newspapers Association is currently seeking judges for our 2015 Better Newspapers Competition. If you are interested, please contact Karen Shardlow at k.shardlow@ocna.org or 905-639-8720 Ext 4432.

Judging contributions are invaluable to our awards program. Without judges, we would have no awards program!!

Please consider supporting weekly community newspapers in Ontario as they strive to be the best they can be!

The entry deadline for the 2015 awards is October 31st, 2015.

Judging will begin now and must be completed no later than January 22nd, 2016.

Finalists will be listed in alphabetical order on our website on February 14th, 2016.

Winners will be announced at our Awards Gala Dinner on Friday, April 22nd, 2016.

The following is a list of available categories:

General Excellence, Class 6 (circ 22,500 to 44,999)

Arts and Entertainment

Best Business & Finance Story

Best Feature/News Series, circ under 9,999

Columnist of the Year

Reporter of the Year

Best Vertical Product

Best Creative Ad

In House Promotion

Original Ad Idea

Salesperson of the Year

Best Community Website, circ over 10,000

Online Special Project/Event/Breaking News Coverage

General Excellence and Best Vertical Product will be couriered out to each judge.

Premier categories are judged online through our Better Newspaper Contest Website.

Complete instructions will be forwarded with the judging package.

We thank you for your consideration, and hope to work with you in the future.