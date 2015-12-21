New National Press Council for Journalists and the Public

The BCYCNA would like to remind its members that The National NewsMedia Council is now up and running.

The new council represents the successful union of the Ontario Press Council, the Atlantic Press Council and the British Columbia Press Council and was constituted officially on September 1, 2015.

“Newspapers and magazines serve the public and it is the public, first and foremost, who need to have confidence that this industry-supported agency is working to protect its best interests,” said John Fraser, the organization’s inaugural President and CEO. “At the same time, the news media industry is in tremendous transition and we have an important role to play in assuring that this transition includes the very best standards of journalism.”

For more information about the new council, we encourage you to visit the organization’s website. You can also like the council on Facebook.