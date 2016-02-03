How to Ooze Credibility

By John Foust,

Raleigh NC

Perry is the marketing manager for a real estate company. I had an interesting conversation with him about his experiences in dealing with different media sales people. “My all-time favorite is Brenda, who works with our local paper,” he said. “She oozes credibility.”

Perry went on to say that the strategy of most advertising sales people is to dump a bucket of data on him. “I’ve met with them all,” he said, “broadcast, print, online, outdoor, you name it. They come in here with their spreadsheets and their slick brochures. And they give their canned sales pitches on how their company is the best place in the world to advertise. Their pitches are pretty much the same.”

Brenda is not like the others, he explained. “She is a walking encyclopedia of advertising. She knows as much about her competitors’ products as she knows about her own. When we talk, I don’t feel like she is trying to make a sale. She’s just addressing my current concerns with information on how to use available resources. I trust her judgment completely.”

Brenda is like veteran sportswriters who collect details about games and athletes. Even if they don’t cover football, they can tell you who won last year’s championships. They can tell you who won back-to-back World Series in 1992-93. They can tell you the differences in the playing fields in the NFL and CFL. And they can tell how many majors Jack Nicklaus won in his career. That’s credibility.

It’s also a sign of credibility to know where to find answers. If those sportswriters don’t know an answer, they know where to look.

Perry trusts Brenda, because she “oozes credibility.” Isn’t that what advertising sales should be about? If you want to sell something, you first have to win trust. And a good way to build trust is to demonstrate that you know what you’re talking about.

Here are some things to consider:

1. Learn your company’s product. Of course, it’s important to learn all you can about your product. But don’t let it become your only topic of conversation. You don’t want the Perrys in your market to complain that you are dumping buckets of data on them.

2. Learn advertising in general. What are your prospect’s primary media choices? What are the implications of total market coverage? What is the importance of reach and frequency? What is pay-per-click advertising? By percentage breakdown, where do different age groups get their news? What is search engine optimization? What is native advertising? What benefits are your competitors selling? How does co-op advertising work?

3. Learn industry specifics. What types of campaigns work best in your client’s specific industry? Are they impacted by the thin market? Who are the marketing superstars in their industry – and why are they so highly regarded? What were the results from your client’s previous marketing efforts? How did your paper figure into those results?

Learning is the key to credibility. And credibility is a cornerstone in selling.

(c) Copyright 2016 by John Foust. All rights reserved.

John Foust has conducted training programs for thousands of newspaper advertising professionals. Many ad departments are using his training videos to save time and get quick results from in-house training. E-mail for information: john@johnfoust.com