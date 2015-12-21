Don’t Forget to Send Us your Ma Murray Entries

The BCYCNA started accepting entries for the 2016 Ma Murray Awards on December 9.

We can’t wait to see the wonderful work our members produced in 2015 and encourage everyone to submit their entries early.

The BCYCNA has hosted the awards for almost a century and will continue to recognize the accomplishments of the community newspaper industry through 45 different awards.

The submission process is done entirely online (with the exception of the Newspaper Excellence and Special Publications categories, which must also be submitted in hard copy form).

Award categories, contest rules, frequently asked questions, official entry forms, judging criteria, newspaper excellence circulation categories, as well as instructions on how to use the online system are available on the association’s website.

The deadline to submit entries is January 18, 2016 at 9:00pm, giving members an extra week to compile their work.

We will announce finalists in early March and present winners with their awards at the gala on May 7 at the River Rock Casino Resort.

Good luck and we look forward to seeing everyone at the gala!