Community News in Today’s Digital World

Community newspapers will always have a role in the media landscape due to their dedication to producing original content, according to Frank Bucholtz – the recently retired, but long-time editor of the Langley Times.

Small dailies close up shop all the time, but community newspaper content remains in high demand. Why? Because countless online outlets rely on them for story ideas.

Journalists who work for networks that also post stories to their websites or online-only publications – like Buzz Feed and The Huffington Post – often find themselves aggregating content mined from community newspapers.

“There is no substitute for old-fashioned digging,” Bucholtz writes on his blog, “Frankly Speaking”. “That’s why I’ve long felt that locally-focused community newspapers will still have a role to play in gathering news and getting information out.”

Stories that appear in community newspapers come from original research and interviews done by dedicated journalists who genuinely care about sharing information with their readers.

If community newspapers cease to exist, many web-based publications that rely on their content would too. Or, they would need to start writing a lot more original stories.

But Bucholtz says he can’t see that happening any time soon.

“Community newspapers offer reliable information, gathered by talented reporters, editors and photographers, which people can use,” he says. “The information they publish is about our own backyards, our neighbourhoods and our cities. This information has always been valuable, and I can’t see Google, Facebook, YouTube, the Huffington Post or Vice bothering to gather it.”

Unlike their daily relatives, community newspapers also have a diversified and more stable economic model that doesn’t rely as heavily on circulation revenue. This allows them to stay afloat despite declining subscriptions, according to Bucholtz.

He says that while these newspapers might never be as profitable as they were a decade ago, they will always have a place in society.

“People want information more than ever,” Bucholtz says.