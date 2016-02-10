A Process for Reader Complaints

The BC and Yukon Community Newspapers Association requires its members join the National NewsMedia Council and display the organization’s logo prominently.

The National NewsMedia Council is a voluntary, self-regulatory body for the news media industry in Canada. It was established in 2015 with two main aims: to promote ethical practices within the news media industry and to serve as a forum for complaints against its members.

The Council represents the public and the media in matters concerning the democratic rights of freedom of speech and freedom of the media. The Council deals with matters concerning fairness of coverage, relevance, balance and accuracy.

For more information on the NNC, go to their website http://mediacouncil.ca/ or call toll-free at 1-844-877-1163.